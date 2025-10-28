Forestar Group Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87.0 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $81.6 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $670.5 million from $551.4 million last year.

Forestar Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.0 Mln. vs. $81.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $670.5 Mln vs. $551.4 Mln last year.

