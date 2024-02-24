Forestar Group (FOR) Price Target Increased by 9.13% to 42.16

The average one-year price target for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) has been revised to 42.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.13% from the prior estimate of 38.63 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 46.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.30% from the latest reported closing price of 32.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forestar Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOR is 0.12%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 21,323K shares. The put/call ratio of FOR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 900K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing a decrease of 92.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing a decrease of 114.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 482K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing a decrease of 62.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 34.30% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 470K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 34.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOR by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Forestar Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

