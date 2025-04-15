FORESTAR GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $FOR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FORESTAR GROUP ($FOR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $383,399,282 and earnings of $0.80 per share.

FORESTAR GROUP Insider Trading Activity

FORESTAR GROUP insiders have traded $FOR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY W OXLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $99,504

ELIZABETH PARMER sold 680 shares for an estimated $19,947

FORESTAR GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of FORESTAR GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORESTAR GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

