Foresta Group’s New Share Quotation on ASX

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 214 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions and represents a significant development for investors tracking the company’s growth. The announcement may attract attention from shareholders and potential investors interested in Foresta Group’s market activities.

