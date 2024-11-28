Foresta Group Successfully Passes Resolutions at AGM

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, strengthening its position as a leading global supplier in the natural and renewable pine chemical sector. This development could potentially boost investor confidence and impact the company’s stock performance positively.

