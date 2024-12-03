News & Insights

Foresta Group Issues New Unquoted Securities

December 03, 2024 — 09:18 pm EST

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 214 million unquoted securities, which are options set to expire in December 2026. This move could signal the company’s strategic financial planning and potential growth opportunities for investors. The issuance, part of previously announced transactions, is not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

