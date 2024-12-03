Foresta Group Issues 50 Million Unquoted Convertible Notes

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.
Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 50 million unquoted convertible notes as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These securities are not intended for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers.
