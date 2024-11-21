News & Insights

Stocks

Foresta Group Holdings Plans Major Securities Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced its plan to issue 220 million new securities, including options expiring in 2026, to be fully paid and listed on the ASX. This proposed issuance is set to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially attract more investors. The securities are scheduled for issue on November 29, 2024.

For further insights into AU:FGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.