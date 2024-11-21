Foresta Group Holdings Plans Major Securities Issuance

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.
Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced its plan to issue 220 million new securities, including options expiring in 2026, to be fully paid and listed on the ASX. This proposed issuance is set to enhance the company’s capital structure and potentially attract more investors. The securities are scheduled for issue on November 29, 2024.
