Foresta Group Holdings Lists 8 Million Shares on ASX

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 8 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move marks a significant step for the company in expanding its presence in the financial markets and offering new opportunities for investors. The shares are set to be issued on December 4, 2024.

