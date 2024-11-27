Foresta Group Boosts Securities Placement Size

Leaf Resources Limited (AU:FGH) has released an update.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited has announced an increase in the size of its securities placement, which may attract attention from investors interested in expanding their portfolios. This update signifies a potential opportunity for stakeholders as the company seeks to strengthen its capital base through the ASX. Investors might view this as a pivotal moment to explore new investment avenues with Foresta Group.

