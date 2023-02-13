Foresite Capital Fund IV Cuts Stake in Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)

Fintel reports that Foresite Capital Fund IV has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.00MM shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.28MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 220.98% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lyell Immunopharma is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 220.98% from its latest reported closing price of $2.86.

The projected annual revenue for Lyell Immunopharma is $8MM, a decrease of 80.44%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lyell Immunopharma. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYEL is 0.61%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.93% to 118,553K shares. The put/call ratio of LYEL is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

MWG Management holds 20,162K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apoletto holds 15,094K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 10,000K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 5,865K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,307K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYEL by 35.28% over the last quarter.

Lyell Immunopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lyell is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. The Company focuses on addressing what it believes are the primary barriers that limit consistent, reliable and curative responses with adoptive T cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and loss of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity, ability to self-renew and ability to differentiate and eliminate solid tumors. Lyell is applying its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technology platforms, Gen-R and Epi-R, to address these barriers in order to develop new medicines with improved, durable, and potentially curative clinical outcomes. Lyell is based in South San Francisco, Seattle and Bothell, Washington.

