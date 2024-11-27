News & Insights

Foresight Ventures VCT PLC Announces Strategic Changes

November 27, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Downing ONE VCT (GB:FVEN) has released an update.

Foresight Ventures VCT PLC has successfully passed all resolutions during its General Meeting, including the acquisition of assets from Thames Ventures VCT 2 PLC and a name change. These decisions indicate a strategic shift aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s future direction.

