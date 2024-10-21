News & Insights

Foresight VCT’s Strategic Share Buyback and Market Impact

Foresight Vct (GB:FTV) has released an update.

Foresight VCT has announced the purchase and cancellation of 2,494,711 ordinary shares at a price of 73.17p per share, leaving 272,984,072 shares in circulation with equal voting rights. This transaction aligns with regulatory guidelines, ensuring transparency and shareholder engagement. The move highlights the company’s active management of its share capital, potentially impacting investor interest and share value.

