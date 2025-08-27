Foresight Solar To Sell 50% Stake In Lunanhead BESS; Sandridge Project Energised

(RTTNews) - Foresight Solar Ord (FSFL.L), a Jersey-based closed-ended investment company, on Wednesday announced that it has exchanged contracts to sell its 50% stake in Lunanhead, a 50MW battery storage project in Perthshire, Scotland.

The company announced that Sandridge BESS, a 50MW battery storage project in Wiltshire co-owned with Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Fund, has been energised and is undergoing final commissioning before entering commercial operations.

The stake, held jointly with Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Fund, is being sold to a third-party buyer at a valuation in line with its June 30 carrying value, with completion expected later this quarter.

The company added that it is reviewing strategic options for Clayfords, another 50MW battery storage project in which it holds a 50% interest.

The company said alternatives under consideration include developing the site or reallocating capital to share buybacks or debt reduction.

On Tuesday, Foresight Solar closed trading, 0.85% lesser at $81.60 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.