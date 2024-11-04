Foresight Group Updates Total Voting Rights

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. announced that its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, stand at 115,656,998. The company holds 690,805 shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights, out of its 116,347,803 issued ordinary shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to accurately assess their interests in line with financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.