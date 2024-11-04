News & Insights

Foresight Group Updates Total Voting Rights

November 04, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. announced that its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, stand at 115,656,998. The company holds 690,805 shares in treasury, which do not have voting rights, out of its 116,347,803 issued ordinary shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to accurately assess their interests in line with financial regulations.

