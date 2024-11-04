Foresight Group Holdings Announces Share Sale by Executive

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. announced that Matthew Smith, Co-Head of Private Equity, sold 47,684 shares across two transactions on the London Stock Exchange, with an average price of £4.76. This corrected update follows an earlier misreported announcement. Such transactions can influence investor sentiment and market dynamics, making them noteworthy for those keeping an eye on stock movements.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.