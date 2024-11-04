News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Group Holdings Announces Share Sale by Executive

November 04, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. announced that Matthew Smith, Co-Head of Private Equity, sold 47,684 shares across two transactions on the London Stock Exchange, with an average price of £4.76. This corrected update follows an earlier misreported announcement. Such transactions can influence investor sentiment and market dynamics, making them noteworthy for those keeping an eye on stock movements.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.