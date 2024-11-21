Foresight Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 445.45 GBp per share. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights, which now stand at 115,518,577. This strategic move is part of Foresight’s efforts to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

