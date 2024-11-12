Foresight Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. has repurchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 458.70 GBp and will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to 115,588,577. This strategic move is part of Foresight’s efforts to optimize shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.