News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., an investment manager focusing on infrastructure and private equity with a sustainability emphasis, has executed a share buyback, purchasing 16,137 Ordinary Shares on May 24, 2024, at prices ranging from 434 to 438 GBp. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights, which now stand at 116,001,392. This move is part of a previously announced share buyback program initiated by the company.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.