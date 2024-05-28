Foresight Group Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., an investment manager focusing on infrastructure and private equity with a sustainability emphasis, has executed a share buyback, purchasing 16,137 Ordinary Shares on May 24, 2024, at prices ranging from 434 to 438 GBp. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights, which now stand at 116,001,392. This move is part of a previously announced share buyback program initiated by the company.

For further insights into GB:FSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.