Foresight Group Continues Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

October 22, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., a key player in investment management, has continued its share buyback program by purchasing 10,000 of its ordinary shares, bringing the total shares bought back to nearly 1.5 million. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 487 to 492 pence each and will be held in treasury with no voting rights. This strategic move aims to optimize shareholder value and reflects Foresight’s commitment to financial growth and stability.

