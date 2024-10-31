Foresight Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., a prominent investment manager in real assets, has acquired 10,000 of its own shares as part of its share buyback program, paying between 450 and 475 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total voting rights to 115,666,998. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to enhance shareholder value while managing its capital structure effectively.

