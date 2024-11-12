News & Insights

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure’s Strategic Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 02:29 am EST

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited has repurchased 250,000 of its own shares at 79.30p each, bringing its total shares in issue with voting rights to 651,882,549. This move aligns with FGEN’s strategy to maintain a stable share capital structure while focusing on investments in environmental infrastructure that support a low carbon economy. Investors can expect quarterly dividends, with a target of 7.80 pence per share for the year ending March 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainable returns.

