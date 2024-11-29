News & Insights

Foresight Enterprise VCT Reveals Total Voting Rights Update

November 29, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights, with an issued share capital comprising 294,131,860 ordinary shares as of November 29, 2024. This number represents the total voting rights and serves as a reference for shareholders to assess their interests under the FCA’s regulations. Investors might find this information helpful for making informed decisions about their stakes in the company.

