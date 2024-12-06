Foresight Enterprise VCT Offer Oversubscribed

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.
Foresight Enterprise VCT has announced that its recent offer for subscription, aiming to raise up to £20 million with an additional £10 million over-allotment, has been oversubscribed. This high demand indicates strong investor interest, with applications being processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Investors applying after December 6, 2024, may have their funds returned due to the oversubscription.
