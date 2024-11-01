Foresight Enterprise VCT Launches New Share Offer

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC has launched a new offer to raise up to £20 million, with an option to increase by another £10 million, through the issuance of new shares. This move aims to attract both existing and new investors, offering them the benefits of VCT tax reliefs, while enhancing the company’s liquidity for investment opportunities and maintaining its dividend policy. The offer is set to close by April 2025, or sooner if fully subscribed.

