News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Enterprise VCT Launches New Share Offer

November 01, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC has launched a new offer to raise up to £20 million, with an option to increase by another £10 million, through the issuance of new shares. This move aims to attract both existing and new investors, offering them the benefits of VCT tax reliefs, while enhancing the company’s liquidity for investment opportunities and maintaining its dividend policy. The offer is set to close by April 2025, or sooner if fully subscribed.

For further insights into GB:FTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.