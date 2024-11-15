Foresight Enterprise VCT Expands Share Allotment

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT has announced the allotment of 4,151,468 ordinary shares at 54.1p each through its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, increasing its total issued shares to 264,398,360. These shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange by November 18, 2024, providing investors with an opportunity to enhance their holdings in this expanding venture capital trust.

For further insights into GB:FTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.