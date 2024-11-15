News & Insights

Stocks

Foresight Enterprise VCT Expands Share Allotment

November 15, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT has announced the allotment of 4,151,468 ordinary shares at 54.1p each through its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, increasing its total issued shares to 264,398,360. These shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange by November 18, 2024, providing investors with an opportunity to enhance their holdings in this expanding venture capital trust.

For further insights into GB:FTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.