Foresight Enterprise VCT Expands Market Presence with New Shares

Foresight Enterprise VCT has successfully allotted over 20 million new ordinary shares as part of its recent subscription offer, based on a net asset value of 54.10 pence per share. These shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, further expanding the company’s total issued shares to nearly 294 million. This move underscores Foresight’s strong market presence and growth strategy.

