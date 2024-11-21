Foresight Enterprise VCT Boosts Equity with New Share Allotment

Foresight 4 VCT (GB:FTF) has released an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT has successfully allotted over 9.2 million new ordinary shares as part of its latest subscription offer, with shares priced between 54.10 and 57.90 pence. These shares are set to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange, increasing the company’s total issued shares to over 273 million. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its financial positioning and market presence.

