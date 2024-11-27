Foresight Autonomous subsidiary signed agreement with Software Republique

Foresight Autonomous (FRSX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, has signed an agreement with Software Republique group to integrate and conduct real-time testing of Eye-Net’s vehicle-to-everything, V2X, collision avoidance solution to enable advanced digital services for efficient urban mobility. This collaboration aligns with the group’s development of innovative digital services designed to enhance road user safety in the metropolitan area of Bordeaux, France. The agreement is part of a multi-phase collaboration to deploy Eye-Net’s solution, using third-party mobile applications, across dozens of European cities.

