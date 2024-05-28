News & Insights

Foresight Autonomous Reports Strong Q1 2024 Performance

May 28, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) has released an update.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings reported a substantial 67% decrease in GAAP net loss in Q1 2024, marking significant financial improvements with initial revenues from collaborations with Elbit Systems and SoftBank. The company’s focus on defense and industrial vehicles, as well as initiatives by subsidiary Eye-Net Mobile, contributed to reduced losses and a promising outlook with new global partnerships. With a solid cash reserve of $14.8 million, Foresight is poised for potential commercial opportunities following successful proof-of-concept projects.

