Foresight Autonomous Prices Offering Of 4.5 Mln American Depositary Shares

December 07, 2023 — 08:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), a provider of automotive vision systems, said on Thursday that it has inked deals with institutional investors and insiders of the company, including the CEO, for the purchase and sale of its 4.5 million American Depositary Shares at $1.00 per ADS pursuant to a registered direct offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering, to be closed on or about December 11, will be around $4.5 million.

The company intends to use the funds for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

