Forerunner Ventures Builds $227 Million Position in Chime Financial, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Forerunner Ventures Management acquired 9,031,107 shares of Chime Financial; The fund’s reported quarter-end position was $227.31 million (based on quarterly average pricing)

Quarter-end position value increased by $227.31 million, reflecting new share purchases

Position represents a 100% change in 13F assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds 9,031,107 shares valued at $227.31 million

Chime Financial is the fund's sole reported holding, representing 100% of 13F assets under management

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What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Forerunner Ventures Management initiated a new position by acquiring 9,031,107 shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM). The fund’s reported quarter-end position value in Chime Financial was $227.31 million.

What else to know

This new position makes up 100% of the fund’s 13F-reported assets under management. As of February 18th, 2025, shares of Chime Financial were priced at $20.59.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.19 billion Net income (TTM) -1.01 billion Market capitalization $7.39 billion Price (as of market close February 18, 2026) 20.59

Company snapshot

Chime Financial is a leading U.S. fintech company specializing in digital banking services for mass-market consumers. The company leverages a mobile-first platform and strategic bank partnerships to deliver cost-effective, user-friendly financial products. Chime Financial’s scale and focus on fee-free offerings position it competitively within the rapidly evolving digital banking sector.

Chime offers mobile-first, fee-free banking services including checking, savings, early paycheck access, and overdraft protection. It operates a fintech platform that generates revenue primarily from interchange fees via partnerships with FDIC-insured banks.

Chime Targets U.S. consumers earning under $100,000 per year, focusing on underserved segments seeking accessible digital banking solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Chime Financial’s economics are driven more by payment activity than by the lending spreads that power traditional banks. The company generates most of its revenue from interchange and other transaction-related fees tied to card usage and customer engagement, making its results more dependent on spending activity than on net interest margins.

That structure gives Chime a different set of drivers than most financial institutions. Growth depends on adding members, increasing purchase volume, and deepening engagement across products, rather than expanding a balance sheet through loans. This model can support scalable revenue when spending activity is steady, but it also ties performance closely to how consistently users rely on the platform for everyday financial activity.

For investors, the key question is whether Chime can convert its scale and engagement into durable growth while maintaining discipline around product economics. The business offers exposure to the shift toward digital, fee-light financial services, with long-term results driven by sustained transaction activity and the company’s ability to deepen its role as a primary financial platform.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.