Foremost Lithium Expands Mineralization at Zoro Project

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd has concluded its winter drilling program at the Zoro Lithium Project, achieving significant progress by completing over 5,800 meters across 21 drill holes. The drilling has expanded the known lithium mineralization by 150 meters, now covering more than 400 meters with potential for further resource expansion. Initial assays have confirmed high-grade lithium mineralization, with final results expected to shape future resource calculations and exploration strategies.

