News & Insights

Stocks

Foremost Lithium Expands Mineralization at Zoro Project

May 23, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd has concluded its winter drilling program at the Zoro Lithium Project, achieving significant progress by completing over 5,800 meters across 21 drill holes. The drilling has expanded the known lithium mineralization by 150 meters, now covering more than 400 meters with potential for further resource expansion. Initial assays have confirmed high-grade lithium mineralization, with final results expected to shape future resource calculations and exploration strategies.

For further insights into TSE:FAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FMST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.