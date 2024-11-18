News & Insights

Foremost Clean Energy signs agreement with Red Cloud Financial Services

November 18, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Foremost Clean Energy has entered into a strategic agreement with Red Cloud Financial Services, an arms-length independent contractor, to provide promotional services, including advice on marketing, communications and social media activities. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10K per month effective October 14, for a twelve-month term which automatically renews month-to-month thereafter. Red Cloud will review and advise on non-deal road shows, review, draft and advise on traditional marketing documents, make introductions to, meet and communicate with corporate analysts, institutional and professional investors and retail brokers, provide traditional media support and assist in the creation of content for Red Cloud’s exclusive RCTV platform and dissemination of content via RCTV, and other services as required by the company. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and Red Cloud will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the company as compensation. Red Cloud is an IIROC regulated dealer and a leading provider of financial services to the global mining sector, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada

