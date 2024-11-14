News & Insights

Foremost Clean Energy Raises $10.5 Million Successfully

November 14, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. successfully closed a brokered private placement, raising C$10.5 million, including the full exercise of the agent’s option. The proceeds will be used for exploration expenditures on the company’s uranium properties in Saskatchewan and general corporate purposes. Denison Mines Corp., a significant shareholder, maintained its stake by acquiring additional units.

