Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at CLK Uranium Property in Saskatchewan

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. completed a geophysical survey at its CLK Uranium Property, seeking to refine drilling targets for summer 2025.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. announced the successful completion of an airborne geophysical survey over its CLK Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Conducted by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc., this survey covered 771 line-kilometers using the MobileMT™ system to analyze subsurface conductors and mineralization patterns. The company expects to receive interpreted results soon, which will help identify drilling targets for an upcoming 2,000-meter diamond drill program scheduled for summer 2025. The CLK property, known for past uranium discoveries, holds significant exploration potential, particularly given the absence of modern systematic drilling. Foremost Clean Energy aims to leverage these results to advance its exploration efforts in a region critical for uranium and lithium production.

Completion of a significant airborne geophysical survey over the CLK Uranium Property, which enhances the understanding of the property’s geological features and potential.

The use of the MobileMT™ system for electromagnetic surveying provides high-resolution data, which is expected to help identify and prioritize drill targets, including extensions of known mineralization.

The company is poised to advance its exploratory efforts with a planned 2,000-meter diamond drill program, indicating ongoing commitment to growth and development in a high-potential area for uranium exploration.

Foremost’s strategic location in the prolific Athabasca Basin positions it well for future opportunities, strong demand for uranium, and potential financial returns as the market for carbon-free energy continues to expand.

The historical results referenced in the press release may not be reliable, as they have not been validated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The company acknowledges a dependence on forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, leaving room for uncertainty regarding future results and performance.

The potential risks associated with environmental factors and the need for governmental approvals may hinder the progress of their exploration programs.

What is the recent development at Foremost Clean Energy?

Foremost Clean Energy has completed an airborne geophysical survey at the CLK Uranium Property in Saskatchewan.

What technology was used for the geophysical survey?

The survey utilized the MobileMT™ system by Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. for electromagnetic surveying.

What are the future plans for the CLK property?

The company plans to integrate survey data to refine targets for a 2,000-meter diamond drill program this summer.

What is the significance of the historical drill holes at CLK?

The historically significant drill holes at CLK intersected notable uranium mineralization, guiding future exploration efforts.

How is Foremost positioned in the uranium exploration sector?

Foremost Clean Energy is rapidly growing and holds options on multiple uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin region.

Full Release



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.



(



NASDAQ: FMST



) (



CSE: FAT



) (“



Foremost



” or the “



Company



”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an airborne geophysical survey over the CLK Uranium Property (“



CLK



”), which is located in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. (“EGS”) completed 771 line-kilometers of electromagnetic surveying using its MobileMT™ system and is currently processing the survey data to identify conductive trends and structural features associated with known uranium mineralization. The Company anticipates receiving the interpreted results in the coming weeks, which will then be used to delineate targets for the upcoming summer 2025 drill program.









“The completion of this high-resolution geophysical survey marks another important step in advancing our pipeline of drill targets on Foremost’s unique portfolio of properties optioned from Denison Mines (“Denison”). The CLK property is another highly prospective, underexplored asset we believe holds significant potential given the presence of multiple notable historical mineralized drill holes





.” States Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, “





The MobileMT™ system provide us unparalleled clarity in mapping subsurface conductors, which will help prioritize targets - including extensions of known mineralization like the 8,600 ppm U intersection in hole CLG-D1 (1997) - and identify new anomalies. With no modern systematic drilling across most of the property, we believe CLK holds significant discovery potential that this survey will help unlock compelling targets for additional follow up for our upcoming summer drill program.”









The CLK Property is comprised of 2 claims, over 25,753 acres/10,422 hectares located ~30km south of the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin. The CLK project lands capture a portion of the NE edge of the Snowbird Tectonic Zone, known to host several uranium occurrences (see figure 1 below). The 1997 and 2000 drilling program at CLK resulted in the completion of two significant drill holes, CLG – D1 and CLG-D5, both of which intersected notable uranium mineralization:







CLG-D1: Intersected 8,600 ppm U at 862 meters, hosted in pitchblende stringers in the basement just below the unconformity.



CLG-D5: Intersected 510 ppm U at ~ 900 meters depth immediately above the unconformity.

















Figure 1. CLK Property Map









Summer 2025 Drill Program







With known uranium mineralization hosted at and below the unconformity, the CLK property is a high priority project in Foremost’s project discovery pipeline. The results from this geophysical survey will be integrated with existing geological data to refine targets for a planned 2,000-metre diamond drill program anticipated to commence later this summer.





The primary focus of the drill program will be testing extensions of these historical intersections, and any newly identified conductive anomalies interpreted from the survey. The use of deep-penetrating geophysical methods in the Athabasca Basin is a relatively recent development that has the potential to identify high priority drill targets on untested conductive trends, which may be associated with significant uranium deposits. The Company believes CLK has the potential to host multiple prospective and unexplored drill targets that may be identified through modern geophysics.







Qualified Person







The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jordan Pearson, P. Geo., Project Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.





A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.







About





Foremost







Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.





Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.foremostcleanenergy.com



.







Contact and Information









Company







Jason Barnard, President and CEO





+1 (604) 330-8067







info@foremostcleanenergy.com









Follow us or contact us on social media:







X: @fmstcleanenergy





LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremostcleanenergy







Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/ForemostCleanEnergy









