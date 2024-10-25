News & Insights

Foremost Clean Energy Boosts Private Placement Target

October 25, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. has raised its target for a brokered private placement to C$9.5 million due to strong investor demand. The company plans to use the funds primarily for exploration activities in its uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin. This offering includes a mix of common shares and flow-through shares, allowing for diverse investor participation.

