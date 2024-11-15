Foremost Clean Energy Announces Strategic Spin-Out

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. is set to hold its rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting on December 20, 2024, where shareholders will vote on a strategic spin-out of the Winston Group of Gold and Silver Properties to Rio Grande Resources Ltd. This spin-out will see Foremost shareholders receiving new shares in both Foremost and Rio Grande, with Foremost retaining a roughly 19.95% interest in the new entity.

