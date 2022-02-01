Foreigners' warming to Lula driving inflows into Brazil equities, fund managers say

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The strong flow of foreign capital into the Brazilian stock market in January is related to a positive foreign view of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's being elected president this year, two major fund managers said on Tuesday.

Rogerio Xavier of SPX Capital said that foreign investors see Lula, who leads the polls for the 2022 presidential election, more positively than they see President Jair Bolsonaro.

The foreign flow into the stock market was positive by 30.6 billion reais ($5.81 billion) by Jan. 28, the best figure in at least a year, according to data from exchange operator B3.

"The perception of the (foreign) investor -- and here I'm not getting into electoral preferences or candidacies -- regarding Lula versus Bolsonaro...people prefer Lula," Xavier said during an online event hosted by Credit Suisse.

"Foreign investors see Brazil with a prospect of improvement with Lula taking over the country," he added.

Although the Brazilian stock market performed worse than its peers in 2021, making it more attractive for bargain hunters, foreigners see "a responsible Lula who will address the center (of the political spectrum), who will speak against the spending cap, but will arrange some other fiscal framework to put in place," Xavier said.

Highlighting the foreign entry into the stock market as the "big surprise of 2022 so far," Luis Stuhlberger of Verde Asset said it can be explained by a more pragmatic view by foreign investors, in addition to the attractive prices of local assets.

"The foreigner might look at a Lula government today with a certain pragmatism," he said.

($1 = 5.27 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aluísio Alves and Leslie Adler)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.