Foreigners turned net buyers of China onshore yuan bonds in Oct-source

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers in China's onshore yuan-denominated bond market in October, a person close to the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, after eight straight months of outflows.

China's bond market has been running smoothly since last month, while volatility in global financial markets picked up, the person said.

"With the steady recovery of the Chinese economy and continued high-level opening up of the financial markets, there is great potential and room to improve in foreign allocation of yuan bonds," the person added.

Earlier data showed overseas investors quickened the pace at which they cut holdings of Chinese bonds in September, leading to the eighth consecutive month of outflows - and the longest streak on record - weighed by a weakening yuan and U.S. monetary tightening.

The People's Bank of China and China Central Depository & Clearing Co usually publish official holdings data in the middle of the month.

