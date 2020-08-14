Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in week ended August 7

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities in the week ended August 7, helped by optimism over a global economic recovery although lackluster second quarter earnings by some domestic companies capped inflows.

Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 7.41 billion yen ($69.35 million) last week, data from Japanese stock exchanges showed.

They purchased a net 179.2 billion yen worth of shares in cash markets, but sold 171.79 billion yen worth of derivatives.

Globally, the appetite for risk assets such as Japanese equities increased last week, as U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years in July.

A rally in global tech shares also lifted the Topix index .TOPX, which gained 3.4% to mark its biggest weekly gain since end-May. The Nikkei index .N225 climbed 2.9% last week.

However, concerns about the lacklustre earnings of some major firms such as Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T and SUMCO Corp 3436.T, curbed gains in local equities.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth a net 442.1 billion yen, marking a fifth successive week of net selling, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 106.8500 yen)

Foreign flows into Japanese stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/30WsOjH

Japanese investments in stocks abroadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/31Pc793

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra, Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

