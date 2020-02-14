Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks for week ending Feb. 7

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese equities last week as local shares tracked the rally in U.S. stocks, shrugging off fears related to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

They purchased a net 791.7 billion yen ($7.21 billion) of Japanese stocks, including cash equities and futures, in the week ended Feb. 7, the highest since mid October 2019, according to data from Japanese stock exchanges.

Investors bought a net 509.7 billion yen worth of derivatives, and about 282 billion yen in cash markets, the data showed.

The flows into Japanese stocks were also bolstered after China announced a cut in tariffs on some imports from the United States, injected hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system and unveiled other policy measures to restore investor confidence in the wake of the virus outbreak.

The Topix index .TOPX gained 2.83% last week to mark its best week since Sept. 13, 2019. The Nikkei index .N225 surged 2.68%, the highest in eight weeks.

Both indexes have dropped this week, as Japan suffered its first coronavirus death and on confirmation of new cases of infection in the country.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased 263.1 billion yen worth of overseas equities last week, the biggest weekly net buying in 14 weeks, finance ministry data showed.

