Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week to June 18

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese shares in the week to June 18, on hopes of a global recovery in trade and economic reopening at home.

Foreigners purchased a net 142.7 billion yen ($1.29 billion) worth of Japanese stocks in the week ended June 18, compared with an outflow of 16.53 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They purchased a net 139.44 billion yen in cash equities markets, and 3.26 billion yen worth of derivatives last week.

Foreigners also bought a net $866.4 billion yen worth of Japanese bonds, finance ministry data showed.

Last week, Japanese stocks rallied initially, tracking U.S. equities, however, they pared gains after U.S. Federal Reserve officials projected interest-rate hikes sooner than expected.

The Nikkei share average .N225 marginally gained 0.05%, while the Topix index .TOPX slipped 0.4% in the last week.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors sold overseas equities worth a net 208.9 billion yen, marking their first weekly net selling in four weeks, however, they purchased a net 892.7 billion yen worth of foreign bonds last week, finance ministry data showed.

($1 = 110.8800 yen)

