Foreigners stepped up selling of Russian govt bonds in Oct - cenbank

Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sales of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds by foreign investors reached their highest level since March 2020 in the last week of October, the central bank said on Wednesday, shedding light on the nature of the rouble weakening late last month.

The rouble fell sharply in late October, sliding to 70.96 versus the dollar from its strongest level since June 2020 of 69.21 in just four days RUBUTSTN=MCX.

The overall share of non-residents among OFZ bond holders declined by 55.7 billion roubles ($790 million) in October, when foreigners also increased buying of forex on the Russian market, the central bank said in a report on financial risks.

($1 = 70.5625 roubles)

