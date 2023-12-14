Foreigners show most interest in Turkish assets in more than six years

By Nevzat Devranoglu

ANKARA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Foreign investors snapped up $1.45 billion worth of Turkish assets last week, the highest level since July 2017, official data showed on Thursday, after a series of aggressive interest rate hikes renewed some interest from abroad.

Foreign investors added a net $891.4 million in Turkish domestic government bonds in the week to Dec. 8, the highest weekly inflow level since August 2017, the central bank data showed.

It said inflows from foreign investors into Turkish stocks climbed to a net $562.4 million, the biggest weekly amount since November 2020.

Turkey executed a U-turn in economic policy after President Tayyip Erdogan won re-election in May, abandoning an unorthodox policy of low interest rates despite high inflation which triggered a slump in the lira and further fuelled price rises.

The central bank has raised interest rates by 3,150 basis points since June, when Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Hafize Gaye Erkan as its governor. It has hiked its policy rate by 500 points in each of the last three months.

Amid the improving international sentiment towards Turkey, the cost of insuring Turkey's debt against default narrowed to a nearly three-year low on Thursday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

Seeking to boost confidence in the policy shift, widely respected Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, also appointed since the elections, is holding investor meetings along with the central bank's Erkan in Spain.

Erkan is set to hold the bank's first investor day meeting in New York on Jan. 11.

Central bank officials told Reuters in late November that Turkey was seeing an inflow of funds to the lira from large corporate investors based on the west coast of the United States and that talks with foreign funds indicated such inflows would continue.

Turkey tapped two- and ten-year benchmark bonds last week, attracting clear interest from foreign investors for the first time in years, bankers said.

Turkey's 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) hit 300 basis points by mid-morning, from 316 bps at Wednesday's close, and the narrowest since February 2021. A narrow CDS is an indicator of an anticipated lower risk of sovereign default.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was slightly firmer at 28.99 against the dollar at 1250 GMT, having lost some 35% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

NET RESERVES JUMP

Thursday's data also showed that the central bank's rose $3.4 billion to $38.15 billion in the week to Dec. 8, hitting their highest level since Jan. 3, 2020, when they stood at $40.98 billion.

Reserves have rebounded since early June - just after presidential elections - when they had fallen to minus $5.7 billion, their lowest since data publication began in 2002.

However, once adjusted for outstanding swaps the net forex reserves stand at around minus $41-42 billion. That is down sharply from a level of minus $62 billion before the May elections.

Gross forex reserves stood at $94.51 billion on Dec. 8, up from $93.23 billion a week earlier.

