Foreigners' share of Russia's OFZ bonds falls in April to lowest since 2011

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds fell in April to its lowest since December 2012, data showed on Friday.

Non-residents held 19.5% of OFZ bonds in circulation as of May 1, down from 20.9% a month earlier, the central bank data showed.

