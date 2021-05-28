Foreigners' share of Russia's OFZ bonds falls in April to lowest since 2011

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds fell in April to its lowest since December 2012, data showed on Friday.

Non-residents held 19.5% of OFZ bonds in circulation as of May 1, down from 20.9% a month earlier, the central bank data showed.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

