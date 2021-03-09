Foreigners' share of Russia's OFZ bonds falls further in February

Adds country breakdown

MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds slipped again by the end of February to 22.0%, the central bank said on Tuesday.

This share had stood at 22.7% as of Feb. 1, the central bank's data previously showed, slipping gradually as Russia has stepped up its bond offerings to plug budget holes.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday Russia may cut its planned borrowing this year due to better-than-expected budget revenues and could be able to keep the state's debt to gross domestic product ratio at no more than 20% over three years.

For the first time, the central bank broke down by country where investors were buying OFZs from.

The central bank said investors from Britain and the United States were the largest holders of OFZ bonds, at 6.9% each and with 947 billion roubles ($12.81 billion) and 944 billion roubles respectively.

Investors from Belgium held 3%, while the share of those from Singapore stood at 1.5%.

($1 = 73.9475 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Polina Devitt and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alex Richardson)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.