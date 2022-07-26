Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds slips to 17.6%, lowest since 2012

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds edged lower to 17.6% in June, its lowest since late 2012, with investors unable to withdraw funds from Russia owing to capital controls, data showed on Tuesday.

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds edged lower to 17.6% in June, its lowest since late 2012, with investors unable to withdraw funds from Russia owing to capital controls, data showed on Tuesday.

Russian authorities put restrictions on capital withdrawal and banned non-residents from selling Russian securities after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In May, the foreign investors' share stood at 17.7%.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More