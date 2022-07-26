Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds slips to 17.6%, lowest since 2012

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds edged lower to 17.6% in June, its lowest since late 2012, with investors unable to withdraw funds from Russia owing to capital controls, data showed on Tuesday.

Russian authorities put restrictions on capital withdrawal and banned non-residents from selling Russian securities after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In May, the foreign investors' share stood at 17.7%.

(Reporting by Reuters)

