Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds falls to 20.5% in November

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds declined to 20.5% in November, its lowest since July, from 21.2% a month earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreigners' nominal holdings of OFZ bonds also declined to 3.222 trillion roubles ($43.85 billion) as of Dec. 1 from 3.328 trillion roubles a month earlier but were close to an all-time high of 3.383 trillion roubles seen on Oct. 1, the data showed.

($1 = 73.4718 roubles)

