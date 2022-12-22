Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds drops to lowest since 2012

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ bonds was 13.2% as of Dec. 1, compared to 17.6% a month earlier, the lowest share since October 2012.

The share in nominal terms fell by 563 billion roubles ($7.89 billion) to 2.18 trillion roubles.

The overall OFZ market swelled to 16.52 trillion roubles, up from 15.53 a month earlier, the data showed, as Russia has borrowed heavily towards the end of the year, diverting funds to finance its military campaign in Ukraine.

($1 = 71.3970 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)

